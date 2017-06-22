Toshiba Tec Demonstrates Sustainable Business Excellence by Achieving Product Life Cycle Assessment Verification from BSI
22.6.2017 11:00 | Business Wire
Toshiba Tec Corporation (TOKYO:6588) announced today that BSI (British Standards Institution) in Japan, the business standards company, has verified Toshiba Tec’s new eco-friendly multi-functional peripheral (MFP) the e-STUDIO3508LP, e-STUDIO4508LP, e-STUDIO5008LP, and the paper reusing device e-STUDIO RD301 meets the stringent requirements of the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) standards ISO 14040 and ISO 14044.
The e-STUDIO3508LP, e-STUDIO4508LP, and e-STUDIO5008LP are Toshiba Tec’s unique and eco-conscious product which prints regular black prints as well as erasable blue prints within one device. These products will reduce environmental burden such as CO2 emission from paper production by erasing the erasable blue prints and reusing the paper hence reducing the paper consumption. BSI - the third party organization’s verification ensured that Toshiba Tec’s calculation method of LCA for its eco-friendly MFP is based on ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 which provides a robust framework for assessing the environmental impact of a product or service from the time of production through to product disposal. The verification process reviewed the LCA calculation method of these new MFPs for a five year period and compared it with that of Toshiba Tec’s regular MFP. From this calculation method, printing the paper in erasable blue five times and erasing them to reuse will reduce the CO2 emission by 57% compared to that of five black prints.*
Toshiba Tec strives to be one of the world’s leading eco-conscious companies based on the company's Three Greens philosophy: Greening of Products, Greening of Process, and Green Management. Complying with rigorous verification standards is demonstration of Toshiba Tec’s commitment to sustainable business improvement. By verifying its products to ISO 14040 and ISO 14044, Toshiba Tec is taking major steps towards addressing the environmental aspects and potential impacts throughout a product's life - from initial raw material acquisition through to final disposal.
* Conditions:
- Basic Electricity unit for CO2 in Japan
- Basic Paper unit for CO2 in Japan
About Toshiba Tec
Toshiba Tec Corporation is a Toshiba’s group company, a leading provider of technology solutions, operating across multiple industries – ranging from retail, education and business services to hospitality and manufacturing. With headquarters in Japan and over 80 subsidiaries worldwide, Toshiba Tec Corporation helps organizations transform the way they create, record, share, manage and display information.
Please visit http://www.toshibatec.co.jp/en/
For Global site please visit http://www.toshibatec.com/global/
About BSI
BSI (British Standards Institution) is the business standards company that equips businesses with the necessary solutions to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence. Formed in 1901, BSI was the world’s first National Standards Body and a founding member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Over a century later it continues to facilitate business improvement and organizational resilience across the globe by helping its clients drive performance, manage risk and grow sustainably through the adoption of international management systems standards, many of which BSI originated. Renowned for its marks of excellence including the consumer recognized BSI Kitemark™, BSI’s influence spans multiple sectors with a particular focus on Aerospace, Automotive, Built Environment, Food, Healthcare and IT. With 81,000 clients in 181 countries, BSI is an organization whose products and services inspire excellence across the globe.
To learn more, please visit www.bsigroup.com
