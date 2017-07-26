Toshiba's Visconti™4 Image Recognition Processor Powers DENSO's Front-Camera-Based Active Safety System
26.7.2017 11:49 | Business Wire
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced that DENSO Corporation (DENSO) is deploying Visconti™4, its latest image-recognition processor dedicated to automotive applications, in next generation, front-camera-based active safety systems. Visconti™4 is a leading-edge, multi-engine road-safety solution that provides drivers with real-time analytics of road conditions and potential dangers.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005479/en/
Toshiba: How Visconti(TM)4 detects and analyzes images. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Electronic systems are taking on an increasingly central role in driving, including advanced driver assistance systems and support for autonomous vehicles, and particularly in promoting road safety. The latest iteration of the influential European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), the EU-backed safety standard, adds criteria for evaluating anti-collision features that improve protection for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The Visconti™4 image recognition processor is equipped with eight media processing engines, allowing it to execute eight applications simultaneously. It can detect and analyze camera-generated images and recognizes traffic lanes; nearby vehicles, both parked and moving; traffic signs and signals; the headlights of oncoming vehicles; plus the most vulnerable road users of all, bicyclists and pedestrians.
Visconti™4 has double the number of processing engines of its predecessor, the Visconti™2, used by DENSO since 2015. It also integrates a new image recognition algorithm, Enhanced CoHOG Accelerator1 that delivers enhanced processing of luminance differences between objects and their backgrounds to better detect pedestrians at night and low light conditions.
Toshiba and DENSO are also cooperating in AI, on the development of deep neural network-intellectual property (DNN-IP) for use in image recognition, and plan to bring this state-of-the-art technology to future additions to the Visconti series.
The global market of vehicle-mounted cameras is expected to approach $9.6 billion in 20212. Toshiba is committed respond to with automotive semiconductor solutions that further pursue traffic safety.
Notes
1. CoHOG is Toshiba’s original Co-occurrence Histograms of Oriented Gradients technology
2. Techno Systems Research Co., Ltd. “Automotive Camera Market Analysis, 2016”
*Visconti is a trademark of Toshiba Corporation
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize
the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with
customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look
forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6
billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005479/en/
Contact information
Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963
Digital Marketing Department
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Visa Expands Global Transaction Processing with Facilities in Singapore and United Kingdom26.7.2017 07:00 | Tiedote
Visa (NYSE:V), a global payments technology company, today announced expanded transaction processing capabilities in two state-of-the-art data centers in Singapore and the United Kingdom. The new global processing hubs will increase the speed, resilience and geo-diversity of Visa’s infrastructure, while strengthening the company’s ability to deliver new and more sophisticated ways to pay in today’s hyper-connected global economy. “Commerce and payments are in the midst of an historic shift from analog to digital. A growing majority of people around the globe are leaving cash behind and reaching instead for their cards and devices to pay,” said Rajat Taneja, executive vice president of technology at Visa. “With our technology investments in Asia and Europe, we’re scaling up our infrastructure to meet the explosive growth in digital and mobile payments, while maintaining the secure, conv
Mitsui Chemicals Starts Accepting Applications on September 1st for 2018 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award26.7.2017 05:00 | Tiedote
Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Location: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) (TOKYO:4183) announced that Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award will begin accepting applications for the “2018 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award” on September 1st via web site of the company. Mitsui Chemicals established the Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award in 2004 with the aim of contributing to the sustainable development of chemistry and the chemical industry. This award is designed to recognize researchers who have made outstanding achievements in catalysis science. Web Entry for the Award http://www.mitsuichem.com/techno/csa/index.htm 1. Awards
Nominum-led Panel Discussion at BlackHat Focuses on the Agility and Coverage Depth of DNS in Discovering and Blocking New Malware25.7.2017 22:52 | Tiedote
Nominum™, the DNS-based security and services innovation leader, announced today it is leading a panel discussion at BlackHat USA titled “DNS: An Agile Defense Against Diverse, Damaging Attacks.” The panel of speakers features security researcher Nick Feamster, Professor and Deputy Director of the Princeton University Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP), and Matthew Carothers, Principal Security Architect with a leading North American ISP, along with Nominum security experts Yuriy Yuzifovich, Head of Security Research and Data Science, and Pierre Ehsani, Senior Director of Product Management. The discussion will shed light on the depth and breadth of cyberthreats that can be detected and analyzed using DNS data – all in a matter of minutes – when it is combined with machine learning and proprietary algorithms. While DNS performs an essential network service, connecting
USB 3.0 Promoter Group Announces USB 3.2 Update25.7.2017 19:00 | Tiedote
The USB 3.0 Promoter Group today announced the pending release of the USB 3.2 specification, an incremental update that defines multi-lane operation for new USB 3.2 hosts and devices. USB Developer Days 2017 will include detailed technical training covering USB 3.2, fast charging advancements in USB Power Delivery, and other exciting topics. While USB hosts and devices were originally designed as single-lane solutions, USB Type-C™ cables were designed to support multi-lane operation to ensure a path for scalable performance. New USB 3.2 hosts and devices can now be designed as multi-lane solutions, allowing for up to two lanes of 5 Gbps or two lanes of 10 Gbps operation. This enables platform developers to continue advancing USB products to fit their customers’ needs by effectively doubling the performance across existing cables. For example, a USB 3.2 host connected to a USB 3.2 storage
King Salman Appoints Commissions to Develop Al-Ola and Diriyah Gate into Major Tourist Attractions25.7.2017 17:09 | Tiedote
King Salman bin Abdulaziz has decreed the establishment of renovation commissions tasked with the development of two of the most important archaeological and historic sites in the Kingdom, Al-Ola and Diriyah Gate. These two areas’ historic, cultural and architectural significance are expected to make them major tourist attractions as Saudi Arabia’s hospitality and tourism industry matures to welcome both local and international travellers. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005989/en/ Mountains overlooking the landscape in Mada'en Saleh, a pre-Islamic archaeological site located in Al-Ola in north west Saudi Arabia (webpage) / SaudiTourism.sa (Photo: ME NewsWire) The new Royal Orders issued recently to establish the Royal Commission for Al-Ola Province and Diriyah Gate Renovation Commi
Andersen Global Announces Collaboration with UnityFour and Pistiolis-Triantafyllos & Associates in Greece and Cyprus25.7.2017 16:30 | Tiedote
Andersen Global is pleased to announce a new presence in Greece and Cyprus via a Collaboration Agreement with UnityFour and Pistiolis-Triantafyllos & Associates. Together, these firms provide legal, tax and accounting services in Greece; and tax, accounting and fiduciary services in Cyprus. The addition of these groups as collaborating firms of Andersen Global is the initial step towards a more formal relationship and is a part of a larger expansion strategy in the Mediterranean. Nikos Siakantaris, lead partner at UnityFour Greece, commented, “We are enthusiastic about our collaboration with Andersen Global because it will help us build out a broader geographic platform and provide even more extensive and quality cross-border services to our clients.” “It is a great pleasure and honor to be in collaboration with Andersen,” said Nakis Kyprianou, Managing Partner of UnityF
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme