For the past decade, everything in the unique world of knowledge and experience at Klimahaus Bremerhaven 8° Ost (Climate Museum Bremerhaven 8° East) has been about climate change

This is a trip around the world in a few hours, travelling constantly along the eighth degree of longitude, the central attraction in the Bremerhaven Climate Museum. The journey takes the visitor through nine locations over five continents in just a few hours, bringing climate protection alive for them – without moralizing or raising an admonishing finger. Visitors become acquainted with people in stops along the way, like Sardinia, Niger and the Antarctic, hearing about the challenges they face in coping with climate change around the world. A stroll through Cameroon's rainforest? A stopover on Samoa's fine beach sand? Everything on foot! Meticulously designed backdrops, changing temperatures and more than 250 species endemic to the original locations go to complete the impression of a "genuine" world trip to climate hotspots.

The Climate Museum, which is unique in the world, opened its doors for the first time on June 27, 2009. Ever since, it has drawn visitors, ensured rising value creation in its vicinity and promoted the image of the formerly crisis-hit port city.

The Bremerhaven Climate Museum, with its more than five million visitors annually, is among Germany's most visited worlds of knowledge and experience. Virtually 100 per cent of its visitors recommend it to others. In its current form, it is unique, as well as being a global pioneer to this day as a world of climate experience.

This world of knowledge and experience began highlighting this important issue and providing information on it, over floor space of 11,500 square metres, long before the current public debate on the effects of climate change erupted. As a location of extramural teaching of the highest category, it has repeatedly been recognized by UNESCO.

"We have attained our goal of turning the Climate Museum into an international centre of expertise for providing information on climate issues," Arne Dunker, co-founder and chief executive of Climate Museum Bremerhaven 8° East, says. "That is a strong incentive for us to continue to be active in climate protection and to boost awareness of issues like extreme weather risks."

