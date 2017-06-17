Triton Aviation Finance Announces Filing of Petition for Approval of Trustees’ Proposed Plan of Resolution
17.6.2017 02:16 | Business Wire
Triton Aviation Finance, a Delaware statutory trust (“TAF”), announced today that it has filed a petition with the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the “Chancery Court”), Case Number 2017-0454, in which it has requested, among other things, that the Chancery Court, after notice and a hearing, enter an order that provides for the orderly resolution and final accounting of TAF’s liabilities pursuant to a proposed plan of resolution. Subject to the Chancery Court’s approval of the proposed plan of resolution, TAF expects to wind-up and dissolve following a period of time established by the Chancery Court for the submission of claims against TAF, the final distribution of TAF’s assets as provided for in the proposed plan of resolution and the release and discharge of TAF’s remaining liabilities. TAF also expects to delist from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange TAF’s Class A, Class B and Class C notes, each issued pursuant to the Trust Indenture, dated June 22, 2000, as supplemented on November 30, 2001, September 27, 2012 and September 30, 2013, by and among TAF, as issuer, TAL2 LLC, as cash manager, and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (f/k/a Bankers Trust Company), as trustee. Such delisting may occur prior to the Chancery Court’s approval of the proposed plan of resolution.
Copies of the petition or other documents, including the proposed plan of resolution, may be obtained upon request from, and any questions may be directed to, TAF at (415) 795-2085 or rbrinkman@t-aviation.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of TAF’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, no assurance can be made that the Chancery Court will take any action or approve the proposed plan of resolution. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, TAF does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005769/en/
Contact information
TAF
Raquel Brinkman, 415-795-2085
rbrinkman@t-aviation.com
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
