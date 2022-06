Tšekin ulkoministeri vierailee Suomessa

Finland’s Embassy in Islamabad to be reopened and a new Consulate General in Mumbai 27.5.2022 13:22:31 EEST | Press release

In line with the Government Programme, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will continue to expand and strengthen its network of missions. The Finnish Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, which was closed in 2012 due to the reduction of the network of missions, will be reopened in the autumn. Finland will also open a new Consulate General in Mumbai, India.