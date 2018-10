Tulevaisuuden hyvinvointi | I love me -messujen tiedotustilaisuus

Alberto Alessi to be the International Friend of Habitare in 2019 8.10.2018 08:30 | Tiedote

Alberto Alessi, the president of the Italian design company Alessi, will be the International Friend of Habitare in 2019. A third-generation representative of the Alessi family, Alberto Alessi is responsible for the company’s marketing, communication and design strategies. Habitare, the leading design and furniture event in Finland, will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki, from 11 to 15 September 2019.