Tuore vaikuttavuuskatsaus: Kolme vuosikymmentä markkinaehtoista sijoittamista on rakentanut kasvua, työtä ja hyvinvointia Suomeen

Finland joins NATO Innovation Fund – Tesi invests EUR 35 million in the fund 17.5.2023 02:00:00 EEST | Press release

Finland’s accession to NATO opens up new opportunities for Finnish early-stage startups. Finland’s application to NATO's Innovation Fund has been approved, and Tesi will make a EUR 35 million investment in the fund. This also provides a new gateway to cooperation and financing opportunities for Finnish startups developing nascent technologies and for venture capital and private equity funds investing in them.