Turkin, Suomen ja Ruotsin välinen pysyvä yhteinen mekanismi kokoontui Suomessa

Finland to open an Embassy in Islamabad and a Consulate General in Mumbai 26.8.2022 11:32:57 EEST | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will continue to expand the network of Finnish missions abroad. On 26 August, the President of the Republic approved an amendment to the Decree on the Locations of Finland's Diplomatic Missions and the Provision of Consular Services in the Foreign Service. As a result, Finland will open an Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, and a Consulate General in Mumbai, India, on 1 September 2022.