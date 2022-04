”Turkoosi yksisarvinen! Aloitamme 10x kasvulla vuoteen 2026” – kasvun evankelista Anna-Lisa Natchev maalaa Good Signille hurjat tavoitteet

“Turquoise Unicorn! We’ll Start with a Tenfold Growth by 2026” – Growth Evangelist Anna-Lisa Natchev Paints Intense Goals for Good Sign 8.4.2022 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish SaaS company Good Sign, aiming for the top in the global subscription and recurring billing market, is gaining new muscle for its growth. “My title is Chief Growth Officer. I will be aiming at helping our customers grow their businesses. The more our customers grow, the more Good Sign grows,” says Anna-Lisa Natchev, who has already excelled internationally. “Anna-Lisa is a true growth evangelist and the perfect new addition to our team to make the most of our 10M€ growth funding,” celebrates Taija Engman, CEO of Good Sign.