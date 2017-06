Turun Messuilla luvassa kunnon kyläjuhlat

Major maritime industry event shines spotlight on the Arctic - Arctic Economic Council in attendance 24.5.2017 10:53 | Tiedote

Press Release 24.5.2017. The Arctic Economic Council (AEC) will participate in NaviGate on 16 and 17 May 2018 in Turku. The AEC chairmanship transferred to the Finnish business community in spring 2017 and will continue until spring 2019.