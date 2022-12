Turvesuolle Laajalahteen suunnitellaan lisää urheilu- ja virkistystoimintoja

More sports and recreation services being planned for Turvesuo, Laajalahti 1.12.2022 11:00:00 EET | Press release

A complex with new sports and recreation services, similar to a sports park, is being planned in Laajalahti. The club building of Tapiola Golf Centre will be expanded, and the east side of Turveradantie street will have new sports halls that include tennis and padel courts, among others.