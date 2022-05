Tutkimus: Työterveyshuollon asiantuntemus auttoi korona-ajan sekavaksi koettujen julkisten ohjeiden keskellä

Most occupational diseases recognised in construction workers 25.4.2022 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

The rates of occupational diseases continue to decrease in Finland. However, the statistics of 2018 show increased rates of hand-arm vibration syndrome, which is most prevalent in relation to the construction of buildings. The data is from the annual Finnish Register of Occupational Diseases. You can learn more about occupational diseases and exposure agents on the Work-Life Knowledge service.