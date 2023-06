Tutkimus: Yli puolet digimaailman rikoksista jää ilmoittamatta viranomaisille

Digital and Population Data Services Agency’s service locations in Lahti and Lappeenranta are being reformed – exceptions to opening hours in June 25.5.2023 15:15:00 EEST | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency’s service locations in Lahti and Lappeenranta will be reformed into joint service points in June 2023. The operations will continue in the same facilities as before, but several government agencies will serve in the same customer service facilities in the future.