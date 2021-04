Tutkimus: Ystävät, lemmikit, isovanhemmat ja lapsenlapset ovat monelle osa perhettä – työnantajien on aika havahtua perhekäsitysten kirjoon

Survey: Friends, pets, grandparents and grandchildren are part of the family for many – it's time for employers to wake up to the range of family perceptions 7.4.2021 09:45:00 EEST | Press release

According to a survey commissioned by DNA and carried out by Taloustutkimus (in Finnish), more than half of working-age Finns (57%) consider it important that the employer has family-friendly practices. Nearly half (46%) also feel it is important that the companies that provide services to them take into account various kinds of family situations and perceptions. Up to two out of three respondents (67%) feel that their family extends beyond the traditional concept of a nuclear family.