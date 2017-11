Tuula Kallio on nimitetty Varman lakiasiainjohtajaksi

Strong economy reflected in returns – Varma’s return on investments stood at 6.2 per cent 26.10.2017 13:37 | Tiedote

The market value of Varma’s investments rose to EUR 45.4 (42.4) billion in January–September. The investment portfolio generated a return of 6.2 (3.1) per cent or EUR 2.7 billion, and the company’s solvency strengthened to EUR 11.4 (10.1) billion. Varma did well in the account transfer rounds between earnings-related pension companies which were concluded at the end of September. According to the statistics of the Finnish Pension Alliance TELA, the contributions to be transferred to Varma total EUR 48 million. “Varma’s financial situation has further improved this year. Our solvency and investment assets are at a record high level. The successful transfer round supported the increase in premium income. The premium income transferred to Varma over the past five years amounts to EUR 200 million. I would like to thank our customers and employees for this,” says Risto Murto, Varma’s President & CEO. “The outlook for the global economy is more balanced now than it has been for the past nine