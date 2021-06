Tuulet puhaltavat Ilona Partasen taideteoksessa, joka koristaa työmaa-aitaa Tapiolassa

Ilona Partanen creates a windy work of art for Tapiola construction site 21.6.2021 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

The fencing around the Tuultenristi (Cross of the Winds) construction site in Tapiola has been transformed into a work of wind illustrations by Finnish illustrator Ilona Partanen. YIT Group is constructing residential and office buildings on the site, and the artwork is a collaboration between YIT and EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art. The project is designed to delight and inspire passers-by and residents by bringing art to the streets of Tapiola and brightening up its unfinished spaces. After the fencing is dismantled, the work of art will be accessioned to EMMA’s collections. Some of the motifs will be placed on display in the entrance halls of the new residential buildings.