Två första kompetensklustren valda till Finlands Akademis flaggskeppsprogram

Values and gender shape young adults’ entrepreneurial and leadership aspirations, study says 27.3.2018 12:15 | Tiedote

Young adults who are driven by extrinsic rewards and money and less by a sense of security are more likely to want to become entrepreneurs and leaders, according to a recent study.The more young people value money and rewards at age 21, the more likely they are to have higher entrepreneurial and leadership aspirations at age 27.