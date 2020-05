Työllisyysrahasto on antanut STM:lle arvion työttömyysvakuutusmaksujen tasosta vuodelle 2021

Employment Fund Strengthens Financing of Unemployment Benefit Costs 9.4.2020 15:27:30 EEST | Press release

On 25 March 2020, the Employment Fund announced that the sudden increase in layoffs and unemployment caused by the coronavirus will lead to a significant increase in unemployment benefit costs. At the same time, it was stated that despite the fund’s good cash situation and accrued business cycle buffer, it is likely that the Employment Fund will have to take out a significant loan in order to secure its solvency.