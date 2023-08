Työterveyspäivät: Turvaa tulevaisuuden työkyky | 3.–4.10.2023

Study: Alcohol and Smoking to Blame for Premature Deaths Among Night Owls 16.6.2023 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Staying up late at night has little impact on how long ‘night owls’ live. Evening types have a slightly increased risk of dying than morning types, but this is largely linked to smoking and drinking. This finding was highlighted by the fact non-smokers were at no increased risk of dying.