UBS Asset Management granted Private Fund Management license in China
13.7.2017 13:30 | Business Wire
UBS Asset Management today announced that its wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE), UBS Asset Management (Shanghai) Limited, has been granted a Private Fund Management (PFM) license from the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC). The license allows the WFOE to offer onshore fixed income, equity, and multi-asset private funds to both institutional and high net worth investors in China.
"China is a key growth market for UBS Asset Management. Our goal is to be a leading asset manager in China for both onshore and offshore investors and a strong partner to Chinese clients investing overseas," said Ulrich Koerner, President of UBS Asset Management.
"UBS Asset Management is the first international manager with a QDLP quota to receive a PFM license in China’s onshore market. Securing the license expands the breadth and depth of our domestic offering, complements our offshore capabilities and, importantly, demonstrates our continued support of China in its efforts to open its capital markets to the world," said Rene Buehlmann, Group Managing Director, Head Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management.
"UBS Asset Management has been serving China investors since the 1990s. With the addition of the PFM license, augmented by our other platforms in China, we can provide a broad range of services to onshore and global clients. It also allows us to work more closely with subsidiaries of global firms in China to meet their domestic investment needs," he added.
In 2005, UBS AM entered into a joint venture with the State Development & Investment Corporation (SDIC), to form UBS SDIC Fund Management Co. Ltd, which offers onshore mutual funds. In addition, in 2011, UBS Asset Management (China) Limited was established as WFOE in Beijing to provide investment management and advisory services for alternative investment.
"With the continued liberalisation of China’s economy, domestic investors can be expected to seek to diversify their investments across a broad and expanding range of traditional and alternative asset classes and geographies. UBS is well positioned to help them build portfolios which not only have the potential to generate reasonable returns but also diversify downside risk," explained Aries Tung, Managing Director, Head of Strategy and Business Development, China, at UBS Asset Management.
"We are committed to establishing a market-leading private fund platform in China supported by local infrastructure, best-in-class client services, and rigorous risk management," he added.
About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. The operational structure of the Group is comprised of our Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. UBS's strategy builds on the strengths of all of its businesses and focuses its efforts on areas in which it excels, while seeking to capitalize on the compelling growth prospects in the businesses and regions in which it operates, in order to generate attractive and sustainable returns for its shareholders. All of its businesses are capital-efficient and benefit from a strong competitive position in their targeted markets.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 54 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 35% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 13% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 60,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Disclaimer
This document and its contents have not been reviewed by, delivered to or registered with any regulatory or other relevant authority in any jurisdiction. This document is for informational purposes and should not be construed as an offer or invitation to the public, direct or indirect, to buy or sell securities. This document is intended for limited distribution and only to the extent permitted under applicable laws in any jurisdiction. No representations are made with respect to the eligibility of any recipients of this document to acquire interests in securities under the laws of any jurisdiction.
Using, copying, redistributing or republishing any part of this document without prior written permission from UBS Asset Management is prohibited. Any statements made regarding investment performance objectives, risk and/or return targets shall not constitute a representation or warranty that such objectives or expectations will be achieved or risks are fully disclosed. The information and opinions contained in this document is based upon information obtained from sources believed to be reliable and in good faith but no responsibility is accepted for any misrepresentation, errors or omissions. All such information and opinions are subject to change without notice. A number of comments in this document are based on current expectations and are considered “forward-looking statements”. Actual future results may prove to be different from expectations and any unforeseen risk or event may arise in the future. The opinions expressed are a reflection of UBS Asset Management’s judgment at the time this document is compiled and any obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise is disclaimed.
You are advised to exercise caution in relation to this document. The information in this document does not constitute advice and does not take into consideration your investment objectives, legal, financial or tax situation or particular needs in any other respect. Investors should be aware that past performance of investment is not necessarily indicative of future performance. Potential for profit is accompanied by possibility of loss. If you are in any doubt about any of the contents of this document, you should obtain independent professional advice.
Source for all data and charts (if not indicated otherwise): UBS Asset Management.
© UBS 2017. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. All rights reserved.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713005443/en/
Contact information
UBS AG
Mark Panday (Hong Kong), mark.panday@ubs.com, T: +852 2971 8221
Joanna Sin (Hong Kong), joanna.sin@ubs.com, T: +852 2971 7950
Krystal Miller (London), krystal.miller@ubs.com, T: +44 207 901 5537
www.ubs.com
