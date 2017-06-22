UEC Shows Latest Russian Civil Aero Engines at Paris Air Show
22.6.2017 17:34 | Business Wire
Russian United Engine Corporation (UEC), specialising in development, serial production, service and support of engines for civil and military aviation, space programmes and navy, as well oil and gas industry and power generation, presents the modern Russian commercial aero engines at Paris Air Show 2017 and holds talks with the foreign partners on the promising projects.
In Le Bourget, UEC demonstrates the brand-new PD-14 engine, developed for MC-21-300 narrow-body airliner, the Russian-French engine SaM146 (installed on Sukhoi Superjet 100 regional passenger jets). Also the Corporation presents its capacity as the Tier 2-4 supplier.
Within the framework of the business programme UEC discusses the cooperation with the leaders of the world's aerospace industry, for example, with Safran Group. UEC also conducts a presentation of the PD-14 engine for the potential customers, during which they are able to acquaint themselves with its competitive advantages.
“We consider our participation in Paris Air Show 2017 an efficient marketing instrument for promoting our competencies on the civil aviation global market. —Alexander Artyukhov, UEC Director General says. — At the same time we are going to base our further work not only on exporting the end products, but firstly, on taking part in the export-oriented projects, or in other words, cooperation with the foreign companies in the field of developing engines and its components “.
PD-14 is a new generation turbofan engine created with the extensive use of the most up-to-date technologies and materials, including the composites. This is the first engine for commercial airliners successfully designed and developed in modern Russia. Presently UEC is conducting the integrated trials of the PD-14 engine in accordance with the certification basis. The tests are being performed strictly in line with the schedule. In 2015 – 2017, the first and the second stages of the PD-14 flight test on a flying testbed and a number of other special tests had been successfully performed at all operational speeds, altitudes and thrust ranges. The workability of the engine in the real operation conditions had been confirmed. The flight trials will be continued this year.
PD-14 is designed along the time-tested turbofan engine scheme: compact twin-spool structure, direct drive fan, optimised bypass ratio, FADEC control system. This provides a high reliability and maintainability and reduction of expenses. The modular design along with the digital control system, the built-in diagnostic system and the effective after-sales support system ensure the successful implementation of the operation on the technical condition.
UEC is promoting PD-14 abroad as a power plant of MC-21-300 airliner. Also, the corporation is ready to offer its foreign partners the cooperation in the field of developing on the base of PD-14 engines for airliners and transport airplanes of various classes.
Applying the technologies mastered in the framework of PD-14 project UEC is currently developing the high-thrust PD-35 civil engine, intended for powering the future wide body long-haul airplanes.
SaM146 engine, being another future of UEC stand at Le Bourget, is successfully being operated all around the world by well-known airlines such as Russian Aeroflot, Mexican Interjet and Irish CityJet – altogether 15 operators. Some of them are conducting very intensive operations in harsh environments. Since starting revenue service in 2011, the SaM146 engine has demonstrated exceptional performance in service, with an engine dispatch reliability of 99,9%.
The deliveries of SaM146 and all the after-sales services are performed by PowerJet, a joint venture formed on the principles of equal representation by Safran Aircraft Engines and Russian UEC-Saturn (part of UEC).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005753/en/
Contact information
United Engine Corporation
Alexander Artyukhov
press@uecrus.com
Tel. +7 (499) 558-38-83
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Learning Tree Releases 46 Microsoft Courses for On-Demand Delivery22.6.2017 17:17 | Tiedote
Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) has released 46 Microsoft Official Courseware (MOC) training courses, now available on demand. With a blend of video, text, hands-on labs, and knowledge checks, these on-demand courses offer the same high-quality content as a live event, but attendees learn on their own time, at their own pace. To better provide a comprehensive, blended learning training solution, these on-demand MOC courses also include coaching by a Learning Tree instructor so attendees can get the most out of their self-paced learning experience. “We are excited to introduce these on-demand courses to our clients,” said Richard A. Spires, CEO of Learning Tree. “This course delivery option is appropriate for learners faced with schedule or budget challenges, especially when paired with other blended training to ensure real-world application.” On-demand learn
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts "Princess Mermaid Sweets Buffet" Commemorating the Fairy Tale Written by Hans Christian Andersen22.6.2017 17:00 | Tiedote
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host the “Princess Mermaid Sweets Buffet” to commemorate the fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” written by the Danish author Hans Christian Andersen. This buffet will offer specially prepared desserts patterned after various sea creatures reminiscent of characters from The Little Mermaid fairy tale, and be held at the All Day Dining restaurant “Jurin” on the second floor of our Hotel from July 1 to September 30, 2017. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005536/en/ Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo's "Princess Mermaid Sweets Buffet" will offer desserts patterned after various sea creatures reminiscent of characters from The Little Mermaid fairy tale. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bamboo Rose Inks Deal with Action NL to Provide PLM, Sourcing Platform22.6.2017 17:00 | Tiedote
Bamboo Rose has signed Netherlands-based Action as a customer on its Bamboo Rose product lifecycle management (PLM) and sourcing platform. Action is a rapidly growing international non-food discounter with nearly 35,000 employees and more than 900 stores in Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg and Austria. Action offers a varied range of more than 6,000 products from 13 categories at very low prices. “We were impressed with the Bamboo Rose team’s retail expertise and their very different approach to PLM and sourcing, which focuses on speed and digital and is in the cloud,” said Simon Hathway, buying & merchandising director at Action. “The Bamboo Rose platform will support our continued international growth and effectively support sourcing surprising products at the lowest prices.” Action chose Bamboo Rose for its PLM and sourcing solution to speed ti
The Ritz-Carlton Takes to the Sea - First Luxury Hotel Brand to Offer Bespoke Yacht Experiences22.6.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), today announced its entry into luxury yachting and cruises – bringing the award-winning luxury hotel brand’s service and timeless style to sea. Created by The Ritz-Carlton and maritime experts Douglas Prothero and Lars Clasen, in collaboration with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., The Ritz-Carlton will provide luxury hospitality service under a long-term operating agreement. Named The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, this venture represents a unique foray into the cruise industry for a luxury hotel operator. The first of three lavish cruising yachts in this series is scheduled to take to sea in the fourth quarter of 2019, and distinguishes Marriott International as the only provider of luxury accommodations both on land and at sea. This Smart News Release features multimedia. Vi
Watch BizWireTV: Amazon Set to Acquire Whole Foods and Walmart Eyes Bonobos in a Week of Big Buys22.6.2017 15:08 | Tiedote
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest products and services jumping off of The Launch Pad and who’s using some Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005135/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Sponsored Headline #SeeHer Initiative Names Award-Winning Journalist and Bestselling Author Katie Couric and Triple Threat, Vis
Virtual Forge Collaborates with TÜV SÜD and dr. Fuchs Senior Advisors22.6.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
Virtual Forge has entered into a partnership with TÜV SÜD and dr. Fuchs Senior Advisors. The partnership integrates IT security and compliance products from Virtual Forge with the management expertise from dr. Fuchs Senior Advisors and the high standards set by TÜV SÜD for certification and risk reduction services at companies. The objective is to support companies with a holistic approach to the security management of their SAP environments. “Our solutions make our over 10 years of experience with SAP security virtually available at the touch of a button. We are proud that the collaboration with TÜV SÜD boosts us to a new level of trust and neutrality,” said Dr. Markus Schumacher, Managing Director at Virtual Forge. At the same time, the partnership with dr. Fuchs Senior Advisors ensures that IT security will continuously gain strategic importance for SAP customers.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme