Uhanalaisten luontotyyppien ennallistaminen Kunta-Helmi-rahoituksella etenee hyvin Bengtsårissa

The winner of the Makasiiniranta competition will be announced next week – watch the event live online 17.11.2022 09:26:09 EET | Press release

The quality and concept competition to develop the Makasiiniranta shoreline was launched in spring 2021. The winner of the competition will be announced on Thursday 24 November 2022. You can watch the event live on the Helsinki-kanava website from 16.00 onwards.