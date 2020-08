Uiva 2020 Flytande vauhditti loppukesän venekauppaa

Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show 2020 boosts late-summer boat sales 19.8.2020 12:43:54 EEST | Press release

Sunny and warm weather favoured the Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show, which was held last weekend in Lauttasaari, Helsinki. The total number of visitors this year exceeded 10,000. Although this was slightly down from the previous year, as expected, this year’s visitors clearly came with the intention of buying, which boosted boat sales. The ongoing crisis created additional challenges to the arrangements of the event, but on the whole everyone was satisfied with the show.