Uiva venenäyttely huipentaa Suomen veneilykesän jälleen elokuussa

Finnish boating industry launches summer season in Helsinki with major demo event 12.5.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Representatives of the Finnish boating industry will launch the summer season on Friday 12 May with a major demo event on the island of Lauttasaari in Helsinki. More than 40 different motorboats and jet skis from 25 Finnish and international boating brands will be available to the public for demos.