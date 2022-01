Ulkoministeri Haavisto ja puolustusministeri Kaikkonen vierailevat Ruotsissa

Ministry for Foreign Affairs has solved suspected espionage case 28.1.2022 15:20:55 EET | Press release

Finnish diplomats have been targets of cyber espionage by means of the Pegasus spyware, developed by NSO Group Technologies, which has received wide publicity. The highly sophisticated malware has infected users’ Apple or Android telephones without their noticing and without any action from the user’s part. Through the spyware, the perpetrators may have been able to harvest data from the device and exploit its features.