Ulkoministeri Haavisto tallettaa Suomen liittymiskirjan ja osallistuu Naton ulkoministerikokoukseen Brysselissä

Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to deposit Finland's instrument of accession and attend NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels 3.4.2023 14:27:44 EEST | Press release

On 4 April, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will deposit Finland's instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty. Minister Haavisto will deposit the instrument of accession in Brussels with the Government of the United States. Finland will become a NATO member country at the moment of the deposit. Minister Haavisto will also represent Finland at the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs starting on the same day.