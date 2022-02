Ulkoministeri Haavisto tapaa Ison-Britannian ulkoministerin

Foreign Minister Haavisto to attend the Foreign Affairs Council 18.2.2022 12:35:53 EET | Press release

EU foreign ministers will convene in Brussels on 21 February. The main items on the meeting agenda are the European security situation, climate diplomacy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, preparation of the joint council of the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the EU cyber exercise. The ministers will also hold an informal exchange with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Under current affairs, the foreign ministers will briefly take stock of the situation in Mali. The Council is expected to adopt conclusions on climate diplomacy and on Coordinated Maritime Presences.