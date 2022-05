Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto Eurooppa-päivän tapahtumassa Helsingissä

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto to attend Europe Day event in Helsinki 5.5.2022 10:38:38 EEST | Press release

Europe Day is celebrated on 9 May. This year, the main event will be held at Helsinki Central Library Oodi and the programme can be viewed online. The programme includes a wide range of topical discussions on the future of Finland and Europe. As part of the programme, Europe Information of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will organise an open event entitled “European security in transition – the direction of the European Union”.