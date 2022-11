Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto osallistuu Naton ulkoministerikokoukseen Bukarestissa

Draft decree on Foreign Service’s fees for services in 2023 sent out for comments 24.11.2022 11:51:17 EET | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs requests opinions on the draft Decree of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs on Fees for Services Produced by the Foreign Service in 2023. The consultation round will be open until 7 December 2022. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs proposes an increase of EUR 20 to the fee for the EU Emergency Travel Document (ETD) issued to EU citizens.