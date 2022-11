Ulkoministeriön säännöllinen selvitys: yli puolet venäläisistä suhtautuu Suomeen myönteisesti

Regular Foreign Ministry survey: more than half of Russians positive towards Finland 17.11.2022 09:15:00 EET | Press release

More than half of Russians still have a positive attitude towards Finland, according to a country image survey carried out by the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs. However, the proportion of Russians who are positive towards Finland has dropped compared to previous years. Finland and Finnishness are associated with nature, quality and a high standard of living. The best-known Finns in Russia are Ville Haapasalo, Mika Häkkinen and Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim.