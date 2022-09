Ulkoministeriön talousarviossa lisärahoitusta Ukrainan tukemiseen

EU foreign affairs ministers to meet at informal Gymnich in Prague 29.8.2022 10:40:58 EEST | Press release

EU foreign affairs ministers will meet at the Informal Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers (Gymnich) in Prague in the Czech Republic on 30–31 August. Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will represent Finland at the meeting. The foreign ministers will discuss the EU’s relations with Africa and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They will meet the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.