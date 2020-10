UM: Afganistan-apulupauskonferenssi lanseerattiin – suomalaisdelegaatio Kabulissa vauhdittamassa konferenssijärjestelyitä

MFA: Successful crowdsourced testing of information security at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs – bug bounty program to permanent use 2.10.2020 14:08:42 EEST | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs organised a crowdsourced information security testing for its public online services between December 2019 and May 2020. With the bug bounty program, organisations can invite information security researchers and hackers to examine, within a set of defined boundaries, the information security of selected services on the Internet. The information protection of the targeted systems were not opened for the project.