UM: Ahtisaaridagarnas tema: alla konflikter kan lösas

MFA: Theme of the Ahtisaari Days: All conflicts can be resolved 13.11.2017 12:07 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 198/201713 November 2017 Theme of the Ahtisaari Days: All conflicts can be resolved The national Ahtisaari Days will be held on 15 November 2017. This year, the annual peace mediation event will be organised in Vaasa. The aim of the Ahtisaari Days is to enhance knowledge about peace mediation, conflict resolution and the importance of reconciliation. The events also try to make peace work and abilities to resolve conflicts a part of people's daily lives by handling the theme in schools, at public events and among experts. Ideas and materials for the Ahtisaari Days can be found at: http://ahtisaaripaiva.fi/en/get-involved/teaching-materials/. On Wednesday 15 November, experts from the Crisis Management Initiative (CMI) will visit schools in Vaasa and tell about the importance of peace mediation and reconciliation. There will also be exercises in which pupils may practice their conflict-solving skills. In the afte