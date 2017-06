UM: Anne Berner Pohjoismaisen yhteistyön kokoukseen Tromssaan

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg 19.6.2017 12:23 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 115/201719 June 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg The EU Foreign Affairs Council will meet in Luxembourg on 19 June. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the Council’s agenda will include the implementation of the EU Global Strategy on Foreign and Security Policy, EU–NATO cooperation, migration, counter-terrorism, and the situation in Iraq and the Persian Gulf. The Foreign Ministers will discuss the implementation of the EU Global Strategy on Foreign and Security Policy a year after its its adoption. The priority areas of the strategy for the next year will also be discussed. Regarding the cooperation between the EU and NATO, theaim is to strengthen the practical cooperation based on the previously agreed policies. The Foreign Ministers will also discuss the external dimension of migration, taking note of the Co