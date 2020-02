UM: Antalet visumansökningar till Finland ökar igen

MFA: Minister Ville Skinnari to visit Stockholm to discuss trade policy and sustainable development 17.2.2020 15:21:19 EET | Press release

On 18 February, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit Stockholm to attend a meeting convened by Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs Anna Hallberg. The meeting will discuss ways to promote trade and sustainable development. In addition to Minister Skinnari, representatives of Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic are expected to attend the meeting.