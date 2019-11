UM: Chefen för FN:s kontor för projekttjänster besöker Finland

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to visit Rwanda 19.11.2019 16:25:08 EET | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Rwanda on 21–22 November. He will give a statement and answer questions on behalf of the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini at the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly in Kigali, Rwanda on 21 November. Minister Haavisto will also have bilateral meetings during the visit.