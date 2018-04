UM: EU ja Meksiko löysivät yhteisymmärryksen vapaakauppasopimuksen uudistamisesta

MFA: Agreement about transfer of Foreign Ministry's 24/7 services to the Emergency Response Centre Agency 23.4.2018 15:00 | Tiedote

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Emergency Response Centre Agency (ERCA) have agreed that the Foreign Ministry's 24/7 services will be handled by ERCA in Kerava from August 2018 onwards. Initially, the agreement will be in force for two years.