UM: EU:n ulkoministerit keskustelevat itäisen Välimeren tilanteesta ja Valko-Venäjästä

MFA: Next year´s budget to strengthen Finland´s international effectiveness and support the post-crisis measures of the coronavirus pandemic 13.8.2020 15:09:06 EEST | Press release

The budget proposal of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs covering the administrative sector for which it is responsible totals EUR 1.3 billion. It is EUR 29 million more than in the 2020 budget. Of the appropriations under the main expenditure title, the Foreign Service accounts for 21%, crisis management 6%, international development cooperation 66% and other expenditure 7%.