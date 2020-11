UM: EU:n ulkoministerit keskustelevat monenvälisen yhteistyön vahvistamisesta

MFA: Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari to visit Oslo 16.11.2020 15:39:29 EET | Press release

Minister Skinnari will visit Oslo on 17–19 November 2020. Finland and Norway have strong and versatile bilateral relations. Both countries have a common will to further deepen their mutual cooperation. During his visit to Oslo, Minister Skinnari will particularly focus on the commercial and economic relations between the countries and topical regional and international issues.