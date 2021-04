UM: Euroopan ihmisoikeussopimuksen 15 pöytäkirja voimaan – muutoksia Euroopan ihmisoikeustuomioistuimeen valittamiseen

MFA: EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs to discuss Ethiopia and Ukraine on 19 April 16.4.2021 13:42:07 EEST | Press release

The main topics to be discussed at the April meeting of the EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs are the situation in Ethiopia and Ukraine. Finland’s representative at the informal video conference will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The Ministers will also hold an informal exchange with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.