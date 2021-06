UM: Euroopan ihmisoikeustuomioistuimen ratkaisu ylimääräistä muutoksenhakua koskevassa asiassa

MFA: Finland as president of session of the conference of states parties to the convention on the rights of persons with disabilities 14.6.2021 14:16:50 EEST | Press release

Finland will chair the session of the Conference of States Parties (COSP) to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) on 15–17 June 2021. Representatives from more than 180 countries are expected to attend the Conference, which will be held both virtually and at the UN headquarters in New York. A large number of representatives of civil society organisations and UN agencies, dedicated to promoting the rights of persons with disabilities, will also attend the Conference. Finland’s delegation will be led by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto.