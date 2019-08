UM: Eurooppatiedotus Turun Eurooppa-foorumissa – Afrikka nousee, mitä tekee EU?

MFA: A public discussion event at the Think Corner, University of Helsinki, ahead of the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Foreign Affairs 23.8.2019 11:22:59 EEST | Tiedote

On 26 August 2019, at 17.00–18.30, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will organise a free discussion event open to the public. It will give insight into the themes of the informal meetings of the EU’s defence and foreign affairs ministers (Gymnich), to take place in Finland next week.