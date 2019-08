UM: EU:s utrikesministrar diskuterade i Helsingfors Mellanöstern, hybridhot och Arktis

MFA: EU foreign ministers in Helsinki: discussions included wider Middle East, hybrid threats and Arctic region 30.8.2019 17:15:00 EEST | Press release

The topics of discussion at the Informal Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs (Gymnich) included the wider Middle East, the Arctic region, hybrid threats and regional cooperation with the Western Balkan partners. After the meeting, Finland arranged a separate informal lunch, which was also attended by a number of invited human rights defenders from around the world.