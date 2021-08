UM: Evakuoinnit Afganistanista – tilanne

MFA: Evacuation from Afghanistan – update on the situation 22.8.2021 20:44:46 EEST | Press release

Intensive efforts are under way to evacuate Finns and Afghans who have been working for the Finnish Government from Afghanistan. Around ten people were evacuated from Kabul on Saturday, and a group of 52 have boarded evacuation flights so far on Sunday. This brings the total number of evacuees to 110 at present. The evacuees are Finnish citizens or permanent residents of Finland, along with other persons who have been working for Finland, the EU and NATO, together with their families.