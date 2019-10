UM: Facklitteratur slår hål på (EU)-myter – utrikesministeriet på Helsingfors bokmässa

MFA: Non-fiction literature breaks (EU) myths – Ministry for Foreign Affairs at the Helsinki Book Fair 22.10.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs participates in the Helsinki Book Fair with a varied, fact-based programme. Also present at the fair will be Minister of Nordic Cooperation Thomas Blomqvist and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. A new, updated version of Europe Information’s book on basic facts about the EU (EU-perusteos / EU basfakte) will be published at the fair.