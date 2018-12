UM: Finland har främjat ställningen för personer med funktionsnedsättning i det humanitära arbetet

MFA: Finland has strengthened the position of persons with disabilities through humanitarian assistance 3.12.2018 11:17 | Tiedote

The annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) will be held on Monday 3 December. Finland has strengthened the rights of persons with disabilities especially in the humanitarian assistance sector. Progress has been made in recent years at both the political and project levels. The results are presented in the Development Policy Results Report 2018, which was published in November.