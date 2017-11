UM: Finland lanserar en urban modekollektion och en online-verktygslåda för att understöda sitt nyaste fenomen: käpphästar

MFA: Finland Welcomes the UN Technology Innovation Lab to Aalto University in Finland 29.11.2017 12:05 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 206/201729 November 2017 Finland Welcomes the UN Technology Innovation Lab to Aalto University in Finland The establishment of the first United Nations Technology Innovation Lab (UNTIL) will be launched on Thursday 30 November in a Slush side event, co-organized by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland and the Office for Information and Communication and Technologies of the United Nations. The first lab will be housed at Aalto University campus, in A Grid, the new centre for growth companies. Two more labs will be launched in 2017 in Asia and Africa, and the global network continues to grow in 2018. The side event will debate the role of technology in advancing progress towards the UN’s 2030 Agenda. There will also be a panel discussion in which keynote speeches will be held by Kai Mykkänen, Minister of Trade and Development of Finland, and Ilona Lundström, Director General of Enterprise and Innovation Dep