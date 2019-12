UM: Finland stöder utvecklingen i världens fattigaste länder med 114 miljoner euro

MFA: Tuula Yrjölä to assume a leading post at the OSCE at the beginning of 2020 10.12.2019 13:16:53 EET | Press release

Thomas Greminger, Secretary General of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has appointed Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä from Finland as Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre (CPC) and Deputy Secretary General, starting from the beginning of 2020. The position is an important post at the OSCE Secretariat in Vienna.