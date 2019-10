UM: Finnfund får lån på 210 miljoner euro för att förbättra kvinnors och flickors ställning och för klimatprojekt

MFA: EUR 201 million loan to Finnfund for improving the position of women and girls and for climate projects 8.10.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Government will grant Finnfund a loan of EUR 210 million for further investment in climate projects in developing countries and for strengthening the position of women and girls. Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari made the decision about the loan, which is part of the Ministry’s development policy investments.