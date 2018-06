UM: FN:s generalsekreterares fredsmedlingsgrupp sammanträder i Helsingfors

MFA: Finland and Mexico to host the meeting of the Global Network on Responsibility to Protect 7.6.2018 14:50 | Tiedote

The Ministries for Foreign Affairs of Finland and Mexico, in cooperation with the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect (R2P), will host the 8th Annual Meeting of the Global Network of responsibility to protect in Helsinki, Finland between 12 and 14 June 2018.